Welspun One raises Rs 300 cr to fund logistics parks

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:22 IST
Welspun One Logistics Parks has raised over Rs 300 crore from a set of investors comprising domestic high-net-worth investors and family offices.

The category II alternative investment fund is an integrated funding, development and asset management platform and is backed by the Welspun Group and has set a target of investing Rs 1,900 crore over the next three-four years.

Launched early this year, this is the first warehousing AIF for domestic investors, the company said in a statement, adding Sanctum Wealth Management, Edelweiss and Incred Wealth will be the key distributors of the fund.

As a part of its investment outlay, the company plans to develop and lease a portfolio of 7-8 million sqft of grade-A warehousing spaces across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata and Lucknow.

The amount raised (Rs 300 crore) is a part of its Rs 500-crore maiden fund which, when fully raised along with associated bank financing, will enable Welspun One to develop grade-A warehousing assets worth Rs 1,900 crore, including its flagship 2.7-million sqft project in Bhiwandi, near Mumbai, which is currently underway.

Welspun Group chairman BK Goenka said the group is very bullish about this logistics sector and are keen to meaningfully increase the capital allocation of capital through the Welspun One platform.

Being the first-mover in the warehousing fund space has helped us achieve 60 per cent of our target in the first close. This puts us firmly on track to deliver at least 1 million sqft of space by the end of this year and then 2 million sqft annually, said Anshul Singhal, managing director at Welspun One.

