Left Menu

Sterling holds above $1.39 supported by recovery hopes

A sell-off in Treasuries, which has pushed the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60% and strengthened the dollar, has added pressure on risk currencies like the pound. But amid hopes for a relatively fast economic recovery following a speedy coronavirus vaccination programme and declining numbers of cases in Britain, the outlook for sterling remained positive, analysts said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:24 IST
Sterling holds above $1.39 supported by recovery hopes

Sterling held above $1.39 on Monday after falling more than 1 cent versus the dollar on Friday as hopes for an economic recovery in Britain outweighed the impact of higher U.S. Treasury yields.

The pound was down 0.3% at $1.3925 at 1038 GMT, after falling 1% during Friday's session to $1.3865. A sell-off in Treasuries, which has pushed the yield on the benchmark note above 1.60% and strengthened the dollar, has added pressure on risk currencies like the pound.

But amid hopes for a relatively fast economic recovery following a speedy coronavirus vaccination programme and declining numbers of cases in Britain, the outlook for sterling remained positive, analysts said. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday he was now more positive about the British economy as the novel coronavirus was in retreat, though he cautioned that the COVID-19 effect was huge.

"Sterling's price action this morning is predominantly a retracement of Friday's losses," said Simon Harvey, Senior FX Market Analyst at Monex Europe. "The pound is unlikely to widely disconnect from the 1.40- handle without a major shift from the BoE or a hiccup occurring with the government's plans to reopen."

Britain has suffered Europe's highest COVID-19 death toll, but is rolling out vaccines faster than other European countries and the government hopes to fully lift social-distancing restrictions by late June. Versus the euro, sterling rose 0.2% to 85.64 pence, after falling to 85.98 pence on Friday for the first time since March 8.

Sterling has gained more than 5% against the euro in the past three months and more than 3% versus the dollar as about 24 million people have received at least one vaccine dose in Britain. Also buoying the pound this year are dwindling expectations that the BoE will push interest rates below zero, and a Brexit trade deal signed in December with the European Union.

An Accenture survey showed on Monday that British businesses are more likely to expect a rebound in activity this year than their counterparts abroad, and expectations of a pick-up in growth are stronger than at any point since 2015. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somaiya seeks probe into reinstatement of Waze as cop in 2020

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday sought a probeinto the reinstatement Sachin Waze in the Mumbai police force last year.The Mumbai police on Monday suspended Waze following his arrest by the NIA in connection with its probe into the rec...

WRAPUP 1-Thailand clears AstraZeneca use as potential side-effects divide Europe

Thailand announced plans on Monday to go ahead with AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine and Germany said it would continue to administer the shot despite other countries suspending its use over safety fears.Denmark and Norway have reported cases ...

Introducing ‘Art for Freedom’ Jury - Stalwarts from Creative and Expert Fraternities Come Together to Encourage Youth Participation

New Delhi, India Business Wire India Be a part of Art for Freedom challenge because creativity can change the world faster than politics Entries are invited nationwide submission time is extended to March 31, 2021 Click here to submit ...

Portugal extends Brazil, UK flight ban to March 31

Portugal extended a ban on flights to and from Britain and Brazil by another two weeks on Monday to March 31, with only humanitarian and repatriation flights allowed, the interior ministry said in a statement. Direct commercial or private f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021