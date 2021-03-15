TiE Delhi-NCR and QGLUE Co-create India's First Design Led Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards IDEAS 2021

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiE Delhi-NCR and QGLUE, India's first Innovation by design company, announce IDEAS 2021 (The Innovation and Design-Driven Entrepreneurship Awards and Summit) to be held on April 16, 2021. IDEAS 2021 promises to be one of the most exciting, valuable, and relevant conferences for entrepreneurs and corporates by establishing a powerful platform for celebrating design-driven entrepreneurship and enabling corporates to accelerate innovation by co-innovating with start-ups.

''Many start-ups fail, and some start-ups succeed beyond even the Founders wildest expectations. While there are no guarantees, start-ups can increase the odds of eventual scale and success by taking a more structured, a design and experiments led, evidence based and innovation driven approach to venture development. IDEAS 2021 will bring through leaders, and practitioners from across the world to enable and empower Founders and ventures to innovate their way to customer obsessed success,'' said Navyug Mohnot, CEO and Founder QGLUE.

Advertisement

''IDEAS 2021 aims at empowering start-ups to maximise their success and impact through design-driven innovation and evidence-based venture development. Start-ups are increasingly being called to co-innovate and co-create along with Corporate enterprises. Additionally, Corporates world-over are engaging with start-ups to accelerate innovation,'' said Geetika Dayal, Executive Director, TiE Delhi-NCR.

''This convergence and powerful symbiotic ecosystem is extremely promising, and this conference seeks to accelerate the journeys for both start-ups and corporates toward achieving desired outcomes,'' she added.

IDEAS 2021 Awards will recognize and reward ventures embracing attributes and values of 'design thinking'. Design Thinking is the sweet spot of value innovation at the intersection of 'Desirability', 'Feasibility' and 'Viability' which is rare and is worth rewarding and recognizing. The Jury, comprising of eminent thought leaders and practitioners drawn from academia and industry, will seek to find how ventures balance business imperatives with technological feasibility, along with human needs and desires. Thereby having a social impact on people.

After the evaluation process, selected candidates will pitch their proposals at IDEAS 2021 and the winners will be recognized at the conference and their work will be highlighted. Further, exclusive design mentoring sessions from acclaimed Mentors will be given to the winners, post the event.

About TiE Delhi-NCR Founded in 1992, TiE is a global non-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship. It is currently one of the world's largest organization for entrepreneurs. TiE Delhi-NCR is among the most active and vibrant chapters across the vast TiE network. In the last two decades, it has continuously taken the lead in creating an increasingly positive ecosystem for entrepreneurs and investors. With a strong mentor support base, marquee events and focused workshops throughout the year it has emerged as one of the most valuable platforms supporting entrepreneurship, nationally. TiE has a wide range of programs including TiECon, Startup Expo, TiE Startup School, Scaleup mentoring program for Women entrepreneurs, Special Interest Groups (SIGs) across sectors, TiE Institute & TiE Young Entrepreneurs. For more details, visit www.delhi.tie.org About QGLUE QGLUE (www.q-glue.com), is India's first Innovation by design company that enables and accelerates organisations towards developing an innovation culture and deliver Innovation driven outcomes. QGLUE solves the HOW of becoming Innovative. It is a venture of QAI, a 25-year-old transnational consultancy and advisory organization. With an aim to evangelize the innovation journey, QGLUE works towards facilitating the next generation of disruptive products, services and experiences for the community.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)