Left Menu

Renew Power becomes part of WEF Global Lighthouse Network

The lighthouses are illuminating the future of manufacturing and the future of the industry, Francisco Betti, Head of Shaping the Advanced Manufacturing and Production at the WEF, said.Last month, ReNew Power entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:36 IST
Renew Power becomes part of WEF Global Lighthouse Network

Renewable energy firm ReNew Power on Monday said it has become a part of the World Economic Forum's Global Lighthouse Network.

''ReNew Power has been named to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Global Lighthouse Network, which recognises companies using new technologies to achieve environmentally sustainable, community supportive, profitable growth,'' the company said in a statement.

The WEF specifically noted the company's recent investments in digital analytics and machine learning to increase the power yield and decrease the downtime of its solar and wind generation assets.

According to the statement, ReNew Power is one of the two Indian companies to be recognised by the Global Lighthouse Network this year.

ReNew's Hubli facility was specifically nominated as a Global Lighthouse for its groundbreaking work in development and deployment of advanced analytics and machine learning solutions to increase the yield of ReNew's wind and solar assets.

The technology deployment helped ReNew improve employee productivity by 31 per cent and reduce downtime for its assets by 31 per cent, without incurring any additional capital expenditure.

''We are delighted to be named a Global Lighthouse company by the World Economic Forum. The recognition is a testament to our transformation efforts as we embark on our journey to become a data driven, clean energy enterprise supporting India's clean energy transition.

''As we gain scale, we will embrace technology even further, in a manner that helps us respond better to disruptions, prepare for shifts in supply-demand balance, and prioritize workforce development,'' Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ReNew Power, said.

The WEF Global Lighthouse Network is a group of 69 factories which serve as a platform to develop, replicate, and scale innovations, creating opportunities for cross-company learning and collaboration while setting new benchmarks for the global manufacturing community.

''The future belongs to those companies willing to embrace disruption and capture new opportunities. Today's disruptions, despite their challenges, are a powerful invitation to re-envision growth. The lighthouses are illuminating the future of manufacturing and the future of the industry,'' Francisco Betti, Head of Shaping the Advanced Manufacturing and Production at the WEF, said.

Last month, ReNew Power entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with RMG Acquisition Corporation II, a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company. This would result in ReNew becoming a publicly-listed company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2-year-old elephant calf killed by tiger

Udhagamandalam, Mar 15 PTI An elephant calf was suspected to have been killed by a tiger in a forest area on Monday, forest officials said.The officials noticed the carcass of the calf, aged about two years, and pugmarks of the tiger nearby...

Microsoft, Intel help SMBs achieve more with new devices

Microsoft and Intel announced on Monday the availability of a range of devices for small and medium businesses SMBs in India. Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform help multitask seamlessly across apps by up to 35 per ce...

Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 3.64 times on second day of subscription

The initial public offer of speciality chemicals company Anupam Rasayan India was subscribed 3.64 times on the second day of subscription on Monday.The Rs 760-crore issue received bids for 3,53,30,067 shares against 97,01,809 shares on offe...

Strom Motors receives bookings worth Rs 7.5 cr for R3 model

Little-known electric vehicle-maker Strom Motors on Monday claimed that its only model Storm R3 has received bookings for 165 units worth Rs 7.5 crore.The yet-to-be-launched car is priced at Rs 4.5 lakh and at that price the order volume ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021