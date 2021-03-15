Left Menu

Portugal extends Brazil, UK flight ban to March 31

Direct commercial or private flights to and from the countries have been banned since January to limit the spread of novel coronavirus variants. As of March 7, passengers flying indirectly to Portugal from Britain or Brazil have also had to present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal extended a ban on flights to and from Britain and Brazil by another two weeks on Monday to March 31, with only humanitarian and repatriation flights allowed, the interior ministry said in a statement. Direct commercial or private flights to and from the countries have been banned since January to limit the spread of novel coronavirus variants.

As of March 7, passengers flying indirectly to Portugal from Britain or Brazil have also had to present a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before departure and quarantine for two weeks upon arrival. Portugal, which has so far reported 814,257 COVID-19 cases and 16,684 deaths, began easing a two-month nationwide lockdown on Monday, after a surge in cases in part attributed to the quick spread of the variant first identified in Britain crippled the healthcare system earlier this year.

