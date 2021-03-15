Aspire Systems to cover COVID vaccination costs for 2,500 employees, their families

Technology services firm Aspire Systems on Monday said it plans to cover the COVID-19 vaccination costs for its employees and their family members.

The move would benefit company's 2,500 employees and their families.

Advertisement

With this, Aspire Systems joins the growing roster of companies that have pledged to cover the cost of inoculating employees and their families.

Last week, Airtel had said it would bear the COVID vaccination cost for its staff and their dependents; it is looking at partnering with healthcare providers to vaccinate its employees and their families.

Many other companies, including Flipkart, Infosys, Accenture, Capgemini, Reliance Industries, TVS Motor Company, ReNew Power, Mindtree and Sify Technologies have committed to covering vaccine costs for their employees and their family members.

In a statement, Aspire Systems said its policy will support employees, their spouses and two children and the employees' parents by reimbursing the cost of both the vaccine doses. It urged staff to register for the government's vaccination programme.

''Aspire has supported its employees from the beginning of the pandemic with various initiatives including special leave for employees affected by COVID, insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh per person per family as well as a Work From Home allowance to help employees set up their home office,'' the statement said.

Dinesh Kumar TK, Vice President Human Resources, Aspire Systems, said, “We encourage employees to get themselves and their families vaccinated, as and when eligible and support the efforts to safeguard and contain the pandemic that has affected everyone across the globe.” PTI MBI RUJ RUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)