Left Menu

Sitharaman introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha to allow 74 pc FDI in insurance sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 17:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 17:23 IST
Sitharaman introduces Bill in Rajya Sabha to allow 74 pc FDI in insurance sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced a Bill in Rajya Sabha that seek to amend the Insurance Act to pave the way for 74 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) in the sector.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday had gave its nod for amendments in the Insurance Amendment Bill 2021.

Finance Minister Sitharaman introduced the Bill for amendments in the Insurance Act, 1938.

Currently, the permissible FDI limit in the life and general insurance stands at 49 per cent with ownership and management control with Indian.

Sitharaman presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22 had said, ''I propose to amend the Insurance Act, 1938 to increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards.'' Under the new structure, the majority of directors on the board and key management persons would be resident Indians, with at least 50 per cent of directors being independent directors, and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve.

She had also said that for investor protection, an investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.

It was in 2015 when the government hiked the FDI cap in the insurance sector from 26 per cent to 49 per cent.

Increase in FDI will help improve life insurance penetration in the country. Life insurance premium as a percentage of GDP is 3.6 per cent in the country, way below the global average of 7.13 per cent, and in case of general insurance, it is even worse at 0.94 per cent of GDP, as against the world average of 2.88 per cent.

The government has earlier allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment in insurance intermediaries.

Intermediary services include insurance brokers, reinsurance brokers, insurance consultants, corporate agents, third party administrators, surveyors and loss assessors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen kidnap primary school pupils in Nigeria's Kaduna state

Gunmen kidnapped primary school pupils and teachers in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna, a state official said on Monday, in the fifth school abduction since December in a country where violence is on the rise. Kaduna states securi...

Rajya Sabha passes bill to declare food tech institutes as national ones

The Rajya Sabha on Monday approved a bill that declares two food technology institutes at Kundli in Haryana and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu as national institutes.The Rajya Sabha passed The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneursh...

SC to hear NCB plea against grant of bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drugs related case on March 18.

SC to hear NCB plea against grant of bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in drugs related case on March 18....

NCB moves SC against Bombay HC order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in drugs-related case.

NCB moves SC against Bombay HC order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested in drugs-related case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021