Ducati rolls out two BS-VI models of Scrambler bike

Italian superbikes maker Ducati on Monday rolled out two new BS-VI models of its 803cc motorcycle Scrambler--Nightshift and Desert Sled--priced at Rs 9.80 lakh and 10.89 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom pan-India).

The bookings for the two new offerings are already open across Ducati's dealerships in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai while deliveries will begin immediately, the company said.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the luxury bike maker had said it will be launching as many as 12 models, both new and BS-VI compliant motorcycles.

“Scrambler is one of the most bohemian and maverick offerings from the house of Ducati. We are delighted to introduce the all-new Scrambler Nightshift and the Desert Sled.

''The sophisticated design shows the extensive research which has gone behind the two bikes and we surely believe that all riders, new and experienced, will be able to use these motorcycles to challenge their riding skills and fulfill their dreams of owning a Scrambler,'' said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director of Ducati India.

Both the bikes are equipped with 803cc L-twin two-valve engines. PTI IAS RUJ RUJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)