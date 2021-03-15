Left Menu

Strom Motors receives bookings worth Rs 7.5 cr for R3 model

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:04 IST
Strom Motors receives bookings worth Rs 7.5 cr for R3 model
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Little-known electric vehicle-maker Strom Motors on Monday claimed that its only model Storm R3 has received bookings for 165 units worth Rs 7.5 crore.

The yet-to-be-launched car is priced at Rs 4.5 lakh and at that price the order volume runs into 165 units.

The city-based Storm Motors founded in 2016 by Pratik Gupta and Jean-Luc Abaziou opened bookings four days ago for Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, where it plans to make the deliveries in the first phase, Gupta told PTI.

He said deliveries will begin by early 2022 and in the second phase, they will begin deliveries to other cities like Bengaluru and Pune on a priority basis as they got some bookings from those cities too.

Gupta said they were planning to launch the R3 last April, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Strom-R3, its sole model, is a 2-door-2-seater and is an ARAI-certified vehicle. It uses a 48V battery, offering a 200-km range. Gupta, who had earlier worked with a NASA supplier in Washington, said they have a plant in Kashipur in Uttarakhand with a monthly capacity of 500 units.

The firm will be launching R3 in the lower range of 160 km and 120 km in the second phase when it will target first-time car buyers too. The first launch is mainly targeted at the second car buyers, he added.

Strom is sourcing batteries from LG Chem and the motor from Kirloskar, Gupta said, adding he also looking at fundraising to fuel growth and as it moves closer to deliveries.

The company was seed-funded by the Indian Angel Network, he said, but refused to share details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Eskom aims for 'acceptable' performance by late 2021

South African state-owned utility Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its power plant performance to acceptable levels by late 2021, as scheduled outages entered a sixth consecutive day. Eskom struggles to power Africas most industria...

Rugby-Fagerson back in Scotland squad after suspension

Scotland have returned Zander Fagerson to their squad for the Six Nations clash against Italy at the weekend after he completed a suspension for a red card earlier in the tournament. Coach Greg Townsend on Monday also added Damien Hoyland a...

Bengal govt didn't offer support for Tajpur port: Gadkari

Countering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees allegation that the Centre has inordinately delayed the Rs 15,000-crore Tajpur deep sea port project, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday claimed that the project was decided by him ...

A day after tonsure protest, Lathika Subhash resigns from Cong ; to contest as Independent for Kerala polls

A day after she resigned as Mahila Congress chief and tonsured her head in protest following denial of ticket, Lathika Subhash on Monday quit the party and decided to contest as an independent for the April 6 assembly election from Ettumano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021