Microsoft, Intel help SMBs achieve more with new devices

Microsoft and Intel announced on Monday the availability of a range of devices for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in India. Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform help multitask seamlessly across apps by up to 35 per cent faster, use applications remotely without issues and increase overall performance by up to 40 per cent.

They also help to collaborate and communicate with ease on Microsoft Teams, explore Microsoft Edge with world-class compatibility, performance, control and security. "As small and medium businesses in the country embrace hybrid models of working, investments in modern technology are accelerating. Businesses today need systems that are robust yet flexible to handle the evolution of the new normal," said Farhana Haque, Group Director of Devices at Microsoft India.

"The new line of modern Windows 10 Pro devices powered by the Intel vPro platform will give employees the tools to work confidently and securely and help them rise to any challenge. Improving workforce productivity, enhancing security and reducing overall costs are top of mind for SMBs and refreshing older devices periodically can truly help them do more," she added. Windows 10 Pro powered by the Intel vPro platform can save the IT teams of SMBs both time and money with out-of-the-box deployment and remote management capabilities. The modern device helps in the reduction of support calls by 40 per cent and improving overall IT efficiency.

It also reduces provisioning cycle time from weeks to days with Windows Autopilot and centrally located documents in the cloud. It reduces overall PC maintenance and administrative costs with Intel Active Management Technology. "Intel's vPro platform brings unmatched performance, comprehensive hardware-based security, connectivity, and remote manageability, solving for critical IT pain points and to meet the evolving needs of employees," said Roshni Das, Director of Marketing at Intel India.

"Combined with our rich ecosystem collaborations, the integrated, built-for-business Intel vPro platform delivers the simplicity, agility, and efficiencies small and medium businesses need for success." New Windows 10 PCs are a highly strategic investment for SMBs to succeed in the modern workplace. Some of the latest features in the new devices include hardware-to-OS security reporting for enhanced security of devices, identities and data.

It also has long-lasting battery life that can help power through the day, biometric security sensors for multi-factor authentication. Solid-state drive boot-up for swifter start-up time than hard drives and business-class performance out of the box to improve app performance are other latest features. (ANI)

