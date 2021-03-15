Left Menu

Exports up 0.67 pc in Feb; trade deficit widens to $12.62 bn

Imports during April-February period dipped 23.11 per cent to USD 340.8 billion.In February, oil imports declined 16.63 per cent to USD USD 8.99 billion. It was down 40.18 per cent to USD 72.08 billion during the 11-month period of the current fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:12 IST
India's exports grew marginally by 0.67 per cent to USD 27.93 billion in February while imports rose by 6.96 per cent to USD 40.54 billion in the month, according to official data released on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to USD 12.62 billion in February compared to USD 10.16 billion in the year-ago period, the data showed.

Exports during April-February 2020-21 period contracted by 12.23 per cent to USD 256.18 billion compared to USD 291.87 billion in the year-ago period. Imports during April-February period dipped 23.11 per cent to USD 340.8 billion.

In February, oil imports declined 16.63 per cent to USD USD 8.99 billion. It was down 40.18 per cent to USD 72.08 billion during the 11-month period of the current fiscal.

