Takeda, IDT to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Germany-based contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to make Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

J&J's vaccine, authorized in the United States on Feb. 27, is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine alongside two-shot vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc . The latest move will help ease some concerns in Europe about J&J's ability to meet production goals.

Advertisement

The drugmaker has been working to expand the manufacturing capacity for its vaccine and previously tapped contract manufacturers such as Catalent and Emergent to scale up production and meet global supply goals. Merck & Co and France's Sanofi agreed to help make J&J's vaccine earlier this year.

A European Union official told Reuters earlier this month J&J had flagged possible supply issues that may affect its plans to deliver 55 million vaccine doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year. Under the contract, the capacity at IDT's Dessau site, previously reserved to make Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate, will be used to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for worldwide distribution.

After three months, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume manufacturing for the planned launch of its dengue vaccine, the Japan-based drugmaker said. Takeda is handling the Japanese approval process, import and distribution of coronavirus vaccines from Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc.

IDT is already producing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, as well as developing its own shot against the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)