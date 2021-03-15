Left Menu

Takeda, IDT to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Under the contract, the capacity at IDT's Dessau site, previously reserved to make Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate, will be used to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for worldwide distribution. After three months, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume manufacturing for the planned launch of its dengue vaccine, the Japan-based drugmaker said.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:14 IST
Takeda, IDT to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Monday it has signed an agreement with Germany-based contract manufacturer IDT Biologika GmbH to make Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

J&J's vaccine, authorized in the United States on Feb. 27, is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine alongside two-shot vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc . The latest move will help ease some concerns in Europe about J&J's ability to meet production goals.

The drugmaker has been working to expand the manufacturing capacity for its vaccine and previously tapped contract manufacturers such as Catalent and Emergent to scale up production and meet global supply goals. Merck & Co and France's Sanofi agreed to help make J&J's vaccine earlier this year.

A European Union official told Reuters earlier this month J&J had flagged possible supply issues that may affect its plans to deliver 55 million vaccine doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year. Under the contract, the capacity at IDT's Dessau site, previously reserved to make Takeda's dengue vaccine candidate, will be used to make J&J's COVID-19 vaccine for worldwide distribution.

After three months, the capacity will be returned to Takeda to resume manufacturing for the planned launch of its dengue vaccine, the Japan-based drugmaker said. Takeda is handling the Japanese approval process, import and distribution of coronavirus vaccines from Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc.

IDT is already producing AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, as well as developing its own shot against the coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's Eskom aims for 'acceptable' performance by late 2021

South African state-owned utility Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its power plant performance to acceptable levels by late 2021, as scheduled outages entered a sixth consecutive day. Eskom struggles to power Africas most industria...

Rugby-Fagerson back in Scotland squad after suspension

Scotland have returned Zander Fagerson to their squad for the Six Nations clash against Italy at the weekend after he completed a suspension for a red card earlier in the tournament. Coach Greg Townsend on Monday also added Damien Hoyland a...

Bengal govt didn't offer support for Tajpur port: Gadkari

Countering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees allegation that the Centre has inordinately delayed the Rs 15,000-crore Tajpur deep sea port project, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday claimed that the project was decided by him ...

A day after tonsure protest, Lathika Subhash resigns from Cong ; to contest as Independent for Kerala polls

A day after she resigned as Mahila Congress chief and tonsured her head in protest following denial of ticket, Lathika Subhash on Monday quit the party and decided to contest as an independent for the April 6 assembly election from Ettumano...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021