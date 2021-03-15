Alkem Makes Epilepsy Treatment More Accessible & Affordable with the Launch of BRIVASURE (Brivaracetam)

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • Epilepsy is a common neurological disorder. Of the 70 million persons with epilepsy (PWE) worldwide, nearly 12 million PWE are expected to reside in India; which contributes to nearly one-sixth of the global burden.1 • Brivaracetam has shown promise in patients with epilepsy whose seizures persist despite adequate treatment. The drug offers improved seizure control with minimal safety risks for patients with epilepsy2 • Alkem Laboratories Limited has introduced brand Brivasure, the brand of Brivaracetam, at an affordable price in India.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. (Alkem), one of the India’s leading pharmaceutical formulation development, manufacturing, and marketing companies in India, announce the launch of Brivasure, an affordable anti-epileptic drug for the treatment of Epilepsy in India.

Brivasure, Alkem’s anti-epileptic drug (AED) is a generic version of the parent molecule. Alkem has launched the drug in the market at price, Brivasure 25mg Rs. 79.50/strip, Brivasure 50mg 148.50/strip, Brivasure 75mg 230/strip, Brivasure 100mg 295/strip, post patent expiry of innovator product, of Brivaracetam as on February 21, 2021. The drug has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in the adjunctive management of partial onset seizure with or without secondary generalization. The drug has exhibited faster onset of action, efficacy with favorable safety profile.3 Mr. Yogesh Kaushal, President, Chronic Business said, “With over 500 scientists working in 6 global R&D centers, we are empowering innovations that align with our philosophy of ‘Extended LifecareBeyond Boundaries’. With the launch of Brivasure, we aim to make the treatment of Epilepsy easily accessible to the patients at affordable pricing. We believe that healthcare is not just about curing people but enriching their lives. The Introduction of Brivasure is a testimony to our commitment to improve the quality of life and treatment compliance of epilepsy patients in India.” Dr. Akhilesh Sharma, President and CMO added, “The magnitude of epilepsy treatment gap in India is very high and ranges from 22% in urban to 90% in rural India. Making effective and high quality anti-epileptic drugs more affordable and accessible to these patients is the need of the hour. Alkem has always been on the forefront, trusted by healthcare professionals as well as patients for over four decades now. With the introduction of brivaracetam by Alkem, we are optimistic about making steady progress and revolutionizing Epilepsy treatment in India as well as globally. Levetiracetam has been considered a broad spectrum antiepileptic drug in India but after the clinical usage for over a decade we have learnt that it has got its own disadvantages and is associated with certain behavioral side effects. Brivaracetam seems to be filling up this gap with its promising efficacy which was observed even in those patients who had previously discontinued Levetiracetam due to side effects, benign side effects and simpler dosing regimen making it more convenient and cost effective proposition for the patients.” Alkem continues to work persistently towards the production of apex quality generic products, branded generics, specialty products, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and nutraceuticals, which are marketed in India as well as globally at affordable prices.

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai, Alkem (NSE: ALKEM, BSE: 539523, Bloomberg: ALKEM.IN, Reuters: ALKE.NS) is a leading Indian pharmaceutical company with global operations, engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The Company produces branded generics, generic drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and nutraceuticals, which it markets in India and International markets. With a portfolio of more than 800 brands in India, Alkem is ranked the fifth largest pharmaceutical company in India in terms of domestic sales (Source: IQVIA data March 2020). The Company also has presence in more than 40 international markets, with the United States being its key focus market.

