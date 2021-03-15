JSL to bear vaccination cost of 35,000 employees, their families

Left Menu

Stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd JSL on Monday said it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its over 35,000 direct and indirect employees and their families across the country.The company will bear the total cost of both the mandated COVID-19 vaccination shots for its entire workforce to ensure their safety and well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:25 IST
Stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Monday said it will bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for its over 35,000 direct and indirect employees and their families across the country.

''The company will bear the total cost of both the mandated COVID-19 vaccination shots for its entire workforce to ensure their safety and well-being. ''Under this initiative, over 35,000 employees including contractual workers, retainers, and their immediate family members will be benefitted across the country,'' JSL said in a statement. JSL Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) S K Jain said the health and safety of employees and their families have been the utmost priority for the company. The initiative is to acknowledge the dedication of the employees despite the difficulties created by the pandemic. JSL has been supporting all employees and their families through regular workshops and sessions on physical and mental wellness, he added.

The company did not provide any estimated cost or timeline for the vaccination process.

When contacted, a company official said JSL ''will begin vaccinating once authorities allow the vaccination programme for private corporates.'' Part of the USD 25 billion O P Jindal Group, JSL is the country's largest stainless steel making company with a melt capacity of 1.1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at its facility at Jajpur, Odisha.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

