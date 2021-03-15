Left Menu

LIC launches new savings plan Bachat Plus

15-03-2021
Life Insurance Corporation on Monday said it has introduced a new policy, Bachat Plus that offers a combination of protection and savings.

The plan, with a five-year maturity, provides financial support for the family of the deceased policy holder any time before maturity and a lump sum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policy holder, the company said.

It gives an option to choose 'sum assured on death' for both single premium and limited premium payment modes.

If the policyholder dies after the completion of policy but before the stipulated date of maturity, the sum assured on death will be paid along with loyalty addition.

The minimum basic sum assured is Rs 1 lakh and there is no upper limit. High basic sum assured rebate is offered for both modes of premium payments.

This plan also takes care of liquidity needs through its loan facility.

