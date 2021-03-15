Fidelity International appoints Nitin Sharma as India site head

Fidelity International on Monday said it has appointed Nitin Sharma as the company's India site head.

He is currently director– Research at Fidelity International and, alongside his existing role, he will be responsible for leading all matters relating to Fidelity International in India, the company said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sharma has more than 22 years of experience in capital markets as an analyst, as a portfolio manager, and as a research team leader. He has been with Fidelity International for over 14 years and heads the research support function across Gurgaon and Dalian (China).

Sharma started his career with Unit Trust of India (UTI) as an equity analyst in Mumbai.

''I look forward to building the company's growth momentum in India, driving innovation with a great focus on talent development,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)