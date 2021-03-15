Fidelity International appoints Nitin Sharma as India site head

Fidelity International appoints Nitin Sharma as India site headPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:43 IST
Fidelity International on Monday said it has appointed Nitin Sharma as the company's India site head.
He is currently director– Research at Fidelity International and, alongside his existing role, he will be responsible for leading all matters relating to Fidelity International in India, the company said in a statement.
Sharma has more than 22 years of experience in capital markets as an analyst, as a portfolio manager, and as a research team leader. He has been with Fidelity International for over 14 years and heads the research support function across Gurgaon and Dalian (China).
Sharma started his career with Unit Trust of India (UTI) as an equity analyst in Mumbai.
''I look forward to building the company's growth momentum in India, driving innovation with a great focus on talent development,'' Sharma said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitin Sharma
- Fidelity International
- Dalian
- China
- Unit Trust of India
- Mumbai
- Sharma
- India
- Gurgaon
ALSO READ
China reports 6 new COVID-19 cases vs 10 a day earlier
Five dead, eight fall sick after inhaling toxic gas leaked from chemical fibre plant in China
Mumbai-based TV anchor booked for rape in Delhi's Chanakyapuri
China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February, misses expectations -official PMI
China's factory activity expands at a slower pace in February -official PMI