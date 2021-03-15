Left Menu

AAI to assist in enhancing Bangladesh aviation infra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 18:45 IST
AAI to assist in enhancing Bangladesh aviation infra

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has agreed to assist the Bangladesh aviation regulator in enhancing its capacity in terms of infrastructure and skilled manpower, according to a statement on Monday.

A high-level delegation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) visited the AAI from March 7-11 to ''explore possible cooperation avenues'', the AAI said.

India is currently celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', the golden jubilee year marking the 1971 war victory over Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

AAI chairperson Anuj Aggarwal has assured the CAAB delegation that all possible assistance would be extended to strengthen the aviation sector in Bangladesh, the statement said.

The AAI has agreed to assist the CAAB in enhancing its capacity in terms of aviation infrastructure and skilled manpower resources, and sustaining the post-COVID growth in aviation in the country, it said.

The AAI -- with its highly-skilled professionals, state-of-the-art aviation training institutes, expertise in airport infrastructure and airspace design -- also suggested providing customised courses as per the requirements to assist in the training progress, it added.

During the visit, CAAB chairperson Mafidur Rahman and other delegates visited the Civil Aviation Training College in Allahabad; Indian Aviation Academy, Fire Training Centre and Cental Command Centre of Air Traffic Flow Management in New Delhi for effective cooperation in respect of training, it stated.

This exploratory visit was significant for both the nations as Bangladesh is an important stakeholder in this region in the aviation sector, the statement added. PTI DSP HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study: Dry eye disease negatively affects physical and mental health as well as vision

A new study by the University of Southampton reports that patients suffering from dry eye disease symptoms have a lower quality of life compared to those without symptoms. The findings showed that patients with the condition reported negati...

Pawar meets NCP ministers, says govt schemes shouldn't stop

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra has to be on alert in view of the rising coronavirus cases, but the implementation of welfare schemes should not stop.Pawar met ministers from his party, which is part of the Shiv Sena-led M...

South Africa's Eskom aims for 'acceptable' performance by late 2021

South African state-owned utility Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its power plant performance to acceptable levels by late 2021, as scheduled outages entered a sixth consecutive day. Eskom struggles to power Africas most industria...

Rugby-Fagerson back in Scotland squad after suspension

Scotland have returned Zander Fagerson to their squad for the Six Nations clash against Italy at the weekend after he completed a suspension for a red card earlier in the tournament. Coach Greg Townsend on Monday also added Damien Hoyland a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021