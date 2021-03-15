AAI to assist in enhancing Bangladesh aviation infra

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has agreed to assist the Bangladesh aviation regulator in enhancing its capacity in terms of infrastructure and skilled manpower, according to a statement on Monday.

A high-level delegation of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) visited the AAI from March 7-11 to ''explore possible cooperation avenues'', the AAI said.

India is currently celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', the golden jubilee year marking the 1971 war victory over Pakistan that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

AAI chairperson Anuj Aggarwal has assured the CAAB delegation that all possible assistance would be extended to strengthen the aviation sector in Bangladesh, the statement said.

The AAI has agreed to assist the CAAB in enhancing its capacity in terms of aviation infrastructure and skilled manpower resources, and sustaining the post-COVID growth in aviation in the country, it said.

The AAI -- with its highly-skilled professionals, state-of-the-art aviation training institutes, expertise in airport infrastructure and airspace design -- also suggested providing customised courses as per the requirements to assist in the training progress, it added.

During the visit, CAAB chairperson Mafidur Rahman and other delegates visited the Civil Aviation Training College in Allahabad; Indian Aviation Academy, Fire Training Centre and Cental Command Centre of Air Traffic Flow Management in New Delhi for effective cooperation in respect of training, it stated.

This exploratory visit was significant for both the nations as Bangladesh is an important stakeholder in this region in the aviation sector, the statement added. PTI DSP HMB

