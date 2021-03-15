Ship-breakers sailing towards 10% revenue growth: CRISIL Ratings

Left Menu

Meanwhile, steel scrap realisation has also improved to Rs 27,624 per tonne on average this fiscal compared with Rs 26,558 per tonne last fiscal. Neha Sharma, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings said an improvement in operating profitability would shore up the industrys interest coverage to about 3.5 times this fiscal from 2.4 times last fiscal, supporting the credit profiles of CRISIL-rated ship-breakers.

15-03-2021
Indian ship breakers are sailing towards 10 per cent revenue growth this fiscal, CRISIL Ratings said on Monday.

India has enacted the Recycling of Ships Act, 2019, and joined the Hong Kong International Convention (HKC), which sets the standards for ship recycling.

''The Indian ship-breaking industry is sailing towards a 10% revenue growth this fiscal on-year owing to improved availability of condemned vessels and higher rates for steel scrap,'' Crisil Ratings said in a statement.

A plunge in global trade due to the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on sea freight, hurting viability of shippers and making more vessels available for dismantling at cheaper rates.

Consequently, from the second quarter starting July 2020, there was a sharp rise in the number of vessels bought for breaking, compared with muted activity in the first quarter.

''The procurement price of ships condemned for dismantling was down by over $75 per tonne, averaging at about $320 per tonne for the first six months in current fiscal when compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal, thereby making it lucrative for ship breakers,'' the statement said.

Rahul Guha, Director, CRISIL Ratings Ltd said, ''Indian ship-breakers are set to procure between 230 and 240 vessels, with a combined weight of over 1.9 million light displacement tonnage (LDT) this fiscal, compared with 214 vessels weighing 1.77 million LDT bought last fiscal. ''Meanwhile, steel scrap realisation has also improved to Rs 27,624 per tonne on average this fiscal compared with Rs 26,558 per tonne last fiscal.'' Neha Sharma, Associate Director, CRISIL Ratings said an improvement in operating profitability would shore up the industry’s interest coverage to about 3.5 times this fiscal from 2.4 times last fiscal, supporting the credit profiles of CRISIL-rated ship-breakers. ''While steady demand for steel and continued momentum in vessels beaching for dismantling would drive industry revenue up 10-15% annually next fiscal. This will bolster the overall credit risk profile of the ship-breakers over the medium term,” Sharma said.

Of India’s 150 ship-breaking yards, 90 are HKC-certified, giving it an edge over its closest competitors, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which have not yet acceded to the HKC, the statement said. These three Asian neighbours dismantle more than three-fourths of the ships globally, it said.

The government envisages doubling of India’s ship recycling capacity by fiscal 2024 by targeting more scrap vessels from the European Union leveraging HKC.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

