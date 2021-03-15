Left Menu

Railway 'privatisation' very dangerous, should not be allowed: E T Mohammed Basheer

Lok Sabha member E T Mohammed Basheer Monday expressed concerns over certain railway services being handed over to private players, saying it was very dangerous and the government should not do so.He was participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on demands for grants for the railways for 2021-22.The railways is a national property and its privatisation is very dangerous, The IUML MP said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:23 IST
Railway 'privatisation' very dangerous, should not be allowed: E T Mohammed Basheer

Lok Sabha member E T Mohammed Basheer Monday expressed concerns over certain railway services being handed over to private players, saying it was ''very dangerous'' and the government should not do so.

He was participating in a discussion in Lok Sabha on demands for grants for the railways for 2021-22.

The railways is a national property and its ''privatisation is very dangerous'', The IUML MP said. ''We should not hand over our national property to private sector.'' During the discussion, Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party asked as to how the ''privatisation'' of railways will impact its employees.

He also demanded that the vacancies in the sector be filled at the earliest.

Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal) asked about the steps taken by the government to increase freight basket to push revenues. BJP members hailed the railways for extending support and services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lallu Singh (BJP) said the government has taken several steps to increase the rail network coverage.

BJP member Sushil Kumar Singh said the railways was misused for political purposes earlier, but now works are getting done on ground rather than just announcements being made.

He also took an indirect dig at TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has also served as a railway minister earlier. There have been several railway ministers from West Bengal and one of them had made at least three major announcements but not much happened which was disappointing, he said. Participating in the discussion, National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi said J&K did not receive the attention it deserved in the budget.

Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy (YSR Cong) said the number of second class coaches in trains are getting reduced and that such coaches should continue to be there.

Amar Singh (Cong) claimed that the internal revenues of the railways have been falling since the BJP came to power and he also raised concerns about the sustainability of the proposed bullet train project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: Badal names Valtoha as SAD candidate from Khemkaran

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced the candidature of former chief parliamentary secretary Virsa Singh Valtoha from the Khemkaran constituency for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. The announcement came a day after Badal had sa...

Pawar meets NCP ministers, says govt schemes shouldn't stop

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra has to be on alert in view of the rising coronavirus cases, but the implementation of welfare schemes should not stop.Pawar met ministers from his party, which is part of the Shiv Sena-led M...

Soccer-Guardiola says talk of Man City quadruple not realistic

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed talk of winning a quadruple this season as unrealistic ahead of Tuesdays Champions League last-16 second-leg against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Budapest. No English club has ever won bot...

Study: Dry eye disease negatively affects physical and mental health as well as vision

A new study by the University of Southampton reports that patients suffering from dry eye disease symptoms have a lower quality of life compared to those without symptoms. The findings showed that patients with the condition reported negati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021