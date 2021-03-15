Craftsman Automation IPO subscribed 55 pc on Day 1

Left Menu

The initial public offer of auto component maker Craftsman Automation received 55 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:33 IST
The initial public offer of auto component maker Craftsman Automation received 55 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Monday. The Rs 824-crore offer received bids for 21,31,410 shares against 38,69,714 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 9 per cent and that for retail individual investors (RIIs) 1.06 times. The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of Rs 150 crore and an offer for sale of 45,21,450 equity shares. The offer is in a price range of Rs 1,488-1,490 per share. Craftsman Automation on Friday raised a little over Rs 247 crore from anchor investors. Net proceeds of the issue will be utilised for repayment or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed of by the company and for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital and IIFL Securities are the managers to the offer.

