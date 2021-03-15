Left Menu

NH-24 carriageway from Delhi to Ghaziabad reopened for traffic; commuters say 'big relief'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:34 IST
The carriageway of NH-24 leading to Ghaziabad from Delhi, which was closed since January 26, was reopened for commuters on Monday, police said.

The side of the road from Ghaziabad towards Delhi, however, remains closed, they said.

In view of the prevailing law and order situation at the Ghazipur border and keeping in mind the aspect of public convenience, the carriageway of NH-24 going towards Ghaziabad from Delhi has been opened in due consultation with the police officials of the district, a senior official said.

The stretch had been closed since January 26, when violence broke out in the national capital during a tractor parade by farmers.

Sachin Rawat, 29, who works at Noida, said it will now take less time for him to reach his office.

''When the stretch was closed, I used to go to my office in Noida via Indirapuram. However, it will not have much impact on travel time, but the NH-24 is more convenient,'' Rawat said.

The carriageway was briefly opened on March 2.

Arun Rudra, 55, who works at Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, said the opening of the carriageway is a big relief for him.

''I leave for my office early in the morning before peak hours and reach on time. But in the evening, it used to take around one-and-half-hours to head back to home when the road was closed. Today, the stretch got opened and due to it, I reached my home in Indirapuram in just 40 minutes,'' Rudra said.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, ''Traffic movement is closed on Ghazipur Border (Ghaziabad to Delhi), Singhu Border, Dhansa Border, Mangeshpur Border, Harewali Border and Tikri Border''.

The Tikri and the Singhu borders continue to be closed due to the farmers' agitation.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- for over three months, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the MSP system, leaving them at the ''mercy'' of big corporates.

