Left Menu

States may face Rs 3 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall in FY22: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 19:35 IST
States may face Rs 3 lakh crore GST compensation shortfall in FY22: Report
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

States may face a GST compensation shortfall of Rs 3 lakh crore in the next financial year, a situation that will force them to borrow more from the markets, says a report.

The states may face a shortfall of Rs 2.7-3 lakh crore as Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation from the Centre next fiscal. Out of that amount, the shortfall from cess collections will be at Rs 1.6-2 lakh crore, according to an Icra report released on Monday.

In FY21, the states were facing a shortfall of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in GST compensation from the Centre but over 90 per cent of that amount has been cleared now.

According to the rating agency, the shortfall will force states to borrow at least Rs 2.2 lakh crore more from the market, which means that they will have to utilise as much as 90 per cent of their enhanced borrowing limits in FY22.

''Based on the Centre's GDP estimate for FY22, we project the enhanced borrowing of 1 per cent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) or Rs 2.2 lakh crore by the states as we estimate a shortfall in GST compensation from the Centre to the tune Rs 1.6-2 lakh crore, taking the overall GST compensation shortfall to Rs 2.7-3 lakh crore in FY22,'' Jayanta Roy, group head of corporate sector rating at Icra, said.

The 15th Finance Commission has recommended that the normal limit for net borrowings of states be fixed at 4 per cent of GSDP in FY22, higher than the base borrowing limit of 3 per cent. The commission has also recommended an additional borrowing of 0.5 per cent for the states during FY22-25, if they completed some conditions linked to power sector reforms.

The Centre has estimated the maximum power sector-related additional borrowings at Rs 1.1 lakh crore in FY22. This along with any carried-forward borrowing of FY21, which we estimate at another Rs 1.1 lakh crore, will provide considerable space to the states to spend more on capital expenditure in FY22, he said.

The agency has estimated the states' projected revenues at Rs 8.7 lakh crore next fiscal, which is 14 per cent higher than Rs 7.7 lakh crore in FY21.

The numbers are based on an estimate by the agency for all the 31 states and the Union Territories on a base case scenario of 23 per cent growth in GST collection by the states, which is in line with the Central estimate as well.

Based on this, the agency expects the SGST collections by all the 31 states and UTs at Rs 5.7 lakh crore in FY22. The gap between the estimated projected revenue and SGST collections is pegged at Rs 3 lakh crore.

So far, the Centre has not proposed a mechanism to fund the possible shortfall in GST compensation to the states.

Based on the State Development Loans issuance till March 9 and borrowings notified/ indicated for the remaining three weeks, the agency expects the net issuance of SDLs in FY21 at Rs 6.7 lakh crore or 71 per cent of their aggregate net borrowing limit of Rs 9.5 lakh crore for this fiscal.

This means the states can borrow an additional Rs 2.8 lakh crore during the reminder of the outgoing fiscal but it seems that some state may choose to carry forward a portion of the unutilised borrowings to FY22.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France to suspend AstraZeneca COVID vaccine pending EMA guidance

France will stop administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Unions medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give ...

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is at strict prison camp outside Moscow

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being held in a prison camp in Russias Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict control of inmates, a message posted on the opposition politicians Instagram account confirmed on Monday.Navaln...

U.S. identifies two suspects in chemical attack on Capitol officer who later died

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday identified two suspects whom it alleged worked together to spray a chemical irritant on three Capitol Police officers, one of whom later died....

Tennis-Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this months Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021