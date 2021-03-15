Left Menu

Banking services impacted across Maharashtra on first day of strike

Banking services, including cash withdrawals, cheque clearances and other business related transactions, were affected across Maharashtra on Monday on the first day of the two-day nationwide bank strike, union leaders said. Unions claimed that close to 86 lakh cheques instruments worth Rs 6,500 crore were held up for clearances in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:02 IST
Banking services impacted across Maharashtra on first day of strike

Banking services, including cash withdrawals, cheque clearances and other business related transactions, were affected across Maharashtra on Monday on the first day of the two-day nationwide bank strike, union leaders said. In the state alone, close to 50,000 bank employees belonging to 10,000 branches of various public sector banks, old generation private sector and foreign banks observed the strike to protest against the government's decision to privatise two more state-run lenders. Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced privatisation of two public sector banks (PSBs) as part of the government's disinvestment plan in the Union Budget for the next fiscal. The nationwide strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions. It has claimed that about 10 lakh bank employees and officers are participating in the strike. According to UFBU's Maharashtra Convenor Devidas Tuljapurkar, cheque clearances and cash transactions were largely impacted in the state. Also, many ATMs went dry by noon in major areas. Unions claimed that close to 86 lakh cheques/ instruments worth Rs 6,500 crore were held up for clearances in the state. Many state-run banks urged their customers to use their digital channels like internet and mobile banking for making transactions. Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI). Others are Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this months Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surg...

France to suspend AstraZeneca COVID vaccine pending EMA guidance

France will stop administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Unions medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give ...

Comorian Foreign Minister thanks India for food assistance

Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal on Monday thanked India for the support of 1000 metric tonnes of rice and called Indians and Comorians as brothers. A picture is worth a thousand words. Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkam...

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is at strict prison camp outside Moscow

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being held in a prison camp in Russias Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict control of inmates, a message posted on the opposition politicians Instagram account confirmed on Monday.Navaln...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021