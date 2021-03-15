Govt to sell up to 16.12% in Tata Comm through OFS opening on Tuesday

The government will sell up to 16.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) through an Offer for Sale starting on Tuesday, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

''Offer for sale of GoI equity in TCL opens tomorrow for Non-Retail Investors. Day 2 for Retail Investors. Government would divest 10 per cent shares with an additional 6.12 per cent as Green Shoe Option,'' Pandey tweeted.

Public sector VSNL was privatised in 2002 by disinvesting 25 per cent shareholding along with transfer of management control to Panatone Finvest Ltd, the strategic partner. Subsequent to the strategic disinvestment, the name of the company was changed to TCL.

As per the shareholding pattern of TCL, the promoters hold 74.99 per cent in the company. Of this, the Government of India holds 26.12 per cent stake while Panatone Finvest holds 34.80 per cent and Tata Sons holds 14.07 per cent.The remaining 25.01 per cent is with the public.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) plans to sell its entire stake in TCL in the current fiscal.

As per the disinvestment plan for TCL, 16.12 per cent of the government shareholding will be offered through OFS and the balance, including any leftover portion in the OFS, will be offered to Panatone Finvest.

So far this fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 21,302 crore from CPSE disinvestments. The revised disinvestment target for this financial year has been set at Rs 32,000 crore, substantially lower than budgeted Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

