Left Menu

Govt to sell up to 16.12% in Tata Comm through OFS opening on Tuesday

The government will sell up to 16.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications Ltd TCL through an Offer for Sale starting on Tuesday, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.Offer for sale of GoI equity in TCL opens tomorrow for Non-Retail Investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:03 IST
Govt to sell up to 16.12% in Tata Comm through OFS opening on Tuesday

The government will sell up to 16.12 per cent stake in Tata Communications Ltd (TCL) through an Offer for Sale starting on Tuesday, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday.

''Offer for sale of GoI equity in TCL opens tomorrow for Non-Retail Investors. Day 2 for Retail Investors. Government would divest 10 per cent shares with an additional 6.12 per cent as Green Shoe Option,'' Pandey tweeted.

Public sector VSNL was privatised in 2002 by disinvesting 25 per cent shareholding along with transfer of management control to Panatone Finvest Ltd, the strategic partner. Subsequent to the strategic disinvestment, the name of the company was changed to TCL.

As per the shareholding pattern of TCL, the promoters hold 74.99 per cent in the company. Of this, the Government of India holds 26.12 per cent stake while Panatone Finvest holds 34.80 per cent and Tata Sons holds 14.07 per cent.The remaining 25.01 per cent is with the public.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) plans to sell its entire stake in TCL in the current fiscal.

As per the disinvestment plan for TCL, 16.12 per cent of the government shareholding will be offered through OFS and the balance, including any leftover portion in the OFS, will be offered to Panatone Finvest.

So far this fiscal, the government has mopped up Rs 21,302 crore from CPSE disinvestments. The revised disinvestment target for this financial year has been set at Rs 32,000 crore, substantially lower than budgeted Rs 2.10 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this months Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surg...

France to suspend AstraZeneca COVID vaccine pending EMA guidance

France will stop administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Unions medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give ...

Comorian Foreign Minister thanks India for food assistance

Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal on Monday thanked India for the support of 1000 metric tonnes of rice and called Indians and Comorians as brothers. A picture is worth a thousand words. Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkam...

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is at strict prison camp outside Moscow

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being held in a prison camp in Russias Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict control of inmates, a message posted on the opposition politicians Instagram account confirmed on Monday.Navaln...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021