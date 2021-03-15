Left Menu

Govt sees faster redressal of complaints after e-commerce rules notified

Registration of consumer complaints have been on an increasing trend every year especially from Tripura, Meghalaya, Andaman Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Nagaland, she added.The secretary also mentioned that the eDaakhil portal has been simplified for filing complaints by consumers online from anywhere for redressal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:07 IST
Govt sees faster redressal of complaints after e-commerce rules notified

The Centre on Monday said it is seeing faster redressal of complaints after new rules for e-commerce companies with penal action were notified in July 2020.

According to the new rules, the e-commerce players will have to display mandatorily details like maximum retail price, expiry date, country of origin, refund and return details, warranty and guarantee, delivery and shipment, and any other information that may be required by consumers to make informed decisions.

Briefing media, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) chief commissioner Nidhi Khare said: ''Earlier, most complaints against e-commerce companies were not redressed. But after e-commerce rules were notified, there has been a reduction in complaints and in fact faster redressal''.

Khare, however, did not disclose the names of e-commerce companies that were redressing consumer complaints faster.

She, however, said, ''big multinational e-commerce companies have started following at least six declarations of a product like MRP, expiry and country of origin''.

After rules were put in place, Khare said, the ministry had engaged the Quality Council of India (QCI) to check the violation of the new norms by e-commerce platforms.

Based on the QCI assessment, the government has issued show-cause notices to companies that were found violating the new rules.

Many companies closed the cases after compounding (payment of penalty) and some hearings are still underway, she said, adding that new rules have made a ''lot of difference''.

CCPA has issued 37 show-cause notices to e-commerce companies and online travel portals besides firms manufacturing water purifiers, paints, floor cleaner, apparel, cement and furniture.

Further, Khare said newly set up regulatory authority CCPA has started analysing consumer complaints for taking Suo moto class action.

''If we see a fit case of class action, we are taking Suo moto class action on behalf of consumers and questioning the companies,'' she added.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Leena Nandan, who was also present in the media briefing, said maximum complaints are related to e-commerce transaction followed by banking, telecom, electronic products and consumer durables. Besides e-commerce related complaints, the CCPA has also requested insurance and telecom regulators for resolving the consumer complaints regarding portability, network, broadband-related issue, while the RBI for adhering to timelines of the settlement of claims, she said.

About 1,88,262 consumer grievances were registered against e-commerce companies on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) till February of the current fiscal, she said, adding that companies are being encouraged to converge with the NCH to redress the complaints.

So far, 647 companies from various sectors have converged with NCH. Registration of consumer complaints have been on an increasing trend every year especially from Tripura, Meghalaya, Andaman Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Nagaland, she added.

The secretary also mentioned that the eDaakhil portal has been simplified for filing complaints by consumers online from anywhere for redressal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this months Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surg...

France to suspend AstraZeneca COVID vaccine pending EMA guidance

France will stop administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Unions medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give ...

Comorian Foreign Minister thanks India for food assistance

Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal on Monday thanked India for the support of 1000 metric tonnes of rice and called Indians and Comorians as brothers. A picture is worth a thousand words. Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkam...

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is at strict prison camp outside Moscow

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being held in a prison camp in Russias Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict control of inmates, a message posted on the opposition politicians Instagram account confirmed on Monday.Navaln...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021