Nippon Life India Asset Management re-appoints Sikka as, executive director, CEO

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd on Monday said it has re-appointed Sundeep Sikka as executive director and CEO for another five years.

The appointment, with effect from April 22, 2021, is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company, Nippon Life India Asset Management said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Advertisement

In addition, the company has named B Sriram as an independent director and Yutaka Ideguchi as a non-independent director with effect from Monday.

Nippon Life India Asset Management said it strongly believes that the induction of these two new board members with varied and enriching skill sets would immensely help its ongoing quest to be the country's responsible corporate citizen with the highest sensitivity and flair towards the principles of strong corporate governance.

Also, Ved Prakash Malik has been re-appointed as a non-executive independent director for a second term of five years commencing from April 22, 2021, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)