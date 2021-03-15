Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks subdued, U.S. yields fall with Fed on tap

Wall Street's main indexes were mixed in early trade after the benchmark S&P 500 set record highs last week, while European shares hit pre-pandemic levels, with travel shares gaining in both regions. The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is in focus with rising bond yields and concerns over a pickup in inflation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 20:40 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks subdued, U.S. yields fall with Fed on tap
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

World stock markets were little changed on Monday and benchmark U.S. bond yields edged back from 13-month highs as investors looked to the U.S. central bank's meeting later in the week after the U.S. government passed a massive coronavirus relief bill.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01%. Wall Street's main indexes were mixed in early trade after the benchmark S&P 500 set record highs last week, while European shares hit pre-pandemic levels, with travel shares gaining in both regions.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is in focus with rising bond yields and concerns over a pickup in inflation. Fed policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades. "I think there is still a bias toward accelerating economic growth," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

"Beyond that, it's still pretty tentative," Joy said. "It seems like it is going to be that way until we get to the Fed meeting on Wednesday and see what they have to say about the economy." On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.89 points, or 0.01%, to 32,774.75, the S&P 500 gained 0.09 points, or 0.00%, to 3,943.43 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.27 points, or 0.38%, to 13,371.14.

Airline shares rose as the companies pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing COVID-19 pandemic helps leisure bookings. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.12%, touching its highest level since February 2020, led by travel stocks.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill President Joe Biden signed into law last week, expected improving economic data and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations supported gains, even as investors were attuned to the outlook for monetary policy. Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell and the yield curve flattened as the market looked ahead to the Fed meeting and the latest government debt auctions.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.6161%, from 1.635% late on Friday. Rising inflation expectations could prompt the Federal Open Market Committee to signal it will start raising rates sooner than expected.

"Following the fiscal stimulus packages it is inevitable that Fed GDP forecasts will be revised up, and some FOMC members might think rates will have to move higher sooner than they anticipated last December," economists at ANZ said. In currencies trading, the dollar index rose 0.153%, with the euro down 0.2% to $1.1931.

Oil prices slipped after Brent hit $70 a barrel as data showed an accelerating economic recovery in China, which was offset by fears of inflation. U.S. crude recently fell 1.51% to $64.62 per barrel and Brent was at $68.24, down 1.42% on the day.

(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni and Hideyuki Sano; editing by Raissa Kasolowsky, Larry King and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray granted wild card for Miami Open

Former champion Andy Murray has been granted a wild card for this months Miami Open, tournament organisers said on Monday. The British ex-world number one, who has fallen to 116 in the rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surg...

France to suspend AstraZeneca COVID vaccine pending EMA guidance

France will stop administering AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine pending an assessment by the European Unions medicine regulator due on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.Macron said the EMA regulator was expected to give ...

Comorian Foreign Minister thanks India for food assistance

Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal on Monday thanked India for the support of 1000 metric tonnes of rice and called Indians and Comorians as brothers. A picture is worth a thousand words. Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkam...

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he is at strict prison camp outside Moscow

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is being held in a prison camp in Russias Vladimir region northeast of Moscow known for its strict control of inmates, a message posted on the opposition politicians Instagram account confirmed on Monday.Navaln...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021