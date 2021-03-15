Carnival Corp CEO sees 2 more tough years ahead - FT (March 14)Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 21:20 IST
Cruise operator Carnival Corp Chief Executive Arnold Donald has said that shrinking its fleet due to the pandemic will slow its full recovery until 2023, as cruise lines battle a prolonged fallout from on-board outbreaks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The cruise company's full fleet might be sailing by the end of this year but with a smaller fleet it will take longer to recover to pre-crisis revenues, Donald told the newspaper in an interview. Carnival in January reported a bigger-than-expected preliminary fourth-quarter net loss as business was brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.
