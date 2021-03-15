At startup summit, VijayRaghavan stresses on creating unique design-driven products

K VijayRaghavan, the principal scientific advisor to the government, on Monday highlighted the need for creating unique design-driven products backed with strong intellectual property rights (IPR) regime for startups to be successful.

Speaking at the inaugural session of India CII Global Startup Summit, VijayRaghavan also elucidated on the industry-driven 'catapult' model of the UK to boost innovation, saying that such a model and mechanism would be of critical significance to India especially for aerospace and hi-technology sectors.

He also emphasised the need of engagement among the industry-academia-startups triad for multi-fold development of startups.

Bernardo Calzadilla-Sarmiento, Managing Director, Directorate of Digitalisation, Technology and Agri-Business in the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO-Vienna), in his special address, mentioned that it played an accelerated role during the COVID-19 pandemic to promote entrepreneurship skills in India. In his address, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industry & Commerce and Information Technology, Government of Telangana, congratulated CII on setting up the Centre for Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Start-ups in Hyderabad.

He appreciated the contribution of startups during COVID-19 period in overcoming the challenges such as delivering home based education system, providing remote healthcare solutions and skilling programme through e-portal. He highlighted 'CII Start-up-Corporate Connect' programme, under which startups can have access to about 9000+ CII members for mentorship and other support.

