Committed to implement pay panel recommendations: CM Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh government is “committed” to implement the recommendations of the Sixth Pay Commission for its employees but will first study a report of the Punjab government to be presented on July 1, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state Assembly on Monday. Presentingh the state Budget a few days ago, Thakur had assured the Assembly that his government will implement the recommendations when done by Punjab. Replying to a discussion on the state Budget in the Assembly on Monday, Thakur said the neighbouring Punjab government will present its report on the Sixth Pay Commission on July 1.

The state government will study its report and will provide its employees the benefits thereafter, he said, adding that his government is ''committed'' to impelement the pay panel recommendations. Stating that the economic situation in the state is better as compared with the Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan, the chief minister also announced to include the women from BPL families of the General category under the Shagun scheme, under which a grant of Rs 31,000 is provided at the time of their marriage. The chief minister said the state is expected to register a negative growth of 6.2 per cent in the current financial due to an adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking on the current debt burden of Rs 60,544 on the state, Thakur held the Congress governments responsible for it. The chief minister said the debt burden on the state had been increasing by 67 per cent in five years of the Congress rule while the same increased by 26 per cent in the first three years of the current regime.

