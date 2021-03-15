Bank strike: Services hit in Madhya Pradesh

Banking operations in 7,800 bank branches in Madhya Pradesh remained paralysed on Monday on the first day of the two-day nationwide strike by unions to protest the privatisation of public sector lenders.

Nearly 32,000 bank officers and employees in Madhya Pradesh are taking part in the strike, union leaders said.

The striking workforce includes employees of 12 public sector banks and Regional Rural Banks (RRB), MP Bank Employees Association (MPBEA) chairman M K Shukla told PTI.

The strike has affected deposit and withdrawal of money, check deposits, renewal of fixed deposits and government treasury operations, among others, Shukla said. In the Union Budget for FY22, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman had announced privatisation of two public sector banks as part of the Centre's disinvestment programme.

