Sitharaman discusses global economic outlook with US Treasury Secy

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday discussed the global economic outlook and exchanged notes on issues of mutual interest with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. FM nsitharaman and USTreasury Secretary exchanged notes on economic issues of mutual interest and looked forward to meeting of India-US Economic and Financial Partnership later this year, the ministry tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:05 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday discussed the global economic outlook and exchanged notes on issues of mutual interest with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In a series of tweets, the finance ministry said both Sitharaman and Yellen agreed to work closely through common economic and strategic collaboration in various multilateral fora, including the G20. ''FM @nsitharaman and @USTreasury Secretary exchanged notes on economic issues of mutual interest and looked forward to meeting of #India-US Economic and Financial Partnership later this year,'' the ministry tweeted. During the discussion, Yellen appreciated India's contribution to the world's vaccine efforts. Sitharaman congratulated the US Treasury Secretary on the well thought out COVID-19 relief through the USD 1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, with particular focus on working and middle-class, it said. ''Finance Minister @nsitharaman had a fruitful discussion on global economic outlook with #US Secretary of Treasury @JanetYellen virtually,'' the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

