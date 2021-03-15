Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap

World stock markets were little changed on Monday and benchmark U.S. bond yields slipped from 13-month highs as investors looked to the U.S. central bank's meeting later in the week. Wall Street's main indexes were higher in afternoon trade after the benchmark S&P 500 set record highs last week, while European shares were flat after rising to pre-pandemic levels, with travel shares gaining in both regions.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:05 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady, U.S. yields slip with Fed meeting on tap
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

World stock markets were little changed on Monday and benchmark U.S. bond yields slipped from 13-month highs as investors looked to the U.S. central bank's meeting later in the week.

Wall Street's main indexes were higher in afternoon trade after the benchmark S&P 500 set record highs last week, while European shares were flat after rising to pre-pandemic levels, with travel shares gaining in both regions. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.01%.

The Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting ending on Wednesday is in focus with rising bond yields and concerns over a pickup in inflation. Fed policymakers are expected this week to forecast that the U.S. economy will grow in 2021 at the fastest rate in decades. "I think there is still a bias toward accelerating economic growth," said David Joy, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial.

"Beyond that, it's still pretty tentative," Joy said. "It seems like it is going to be that way until we get to the Fed meeting on Wednesday and see what they have to say about the economy." On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.31 points, or 0.11%, to 32,814.95, the S&P 500 gained 1.59 points, or 0.04%, to 3,944.93 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.53 points, or 0.3%, to 13,359.40.

Airline shares rose as the companies pointed to concrete signs of an industry recovery as a slowing COVID-19 pandemic helps leisure bookings. Germany, France and Italy said they would hit pause on AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots after several countries reported possible serious side-effects, throwing Europe's already struggling vaccination campaign into disarray.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat, after touching its highest level since February 2020, with travel stocks gaining. "We have considerable amount of vaccines now and the Astra news should not affect sentiment much," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities.

The $1.9 trillion stimulus President Joe Biden signed into law last week, expected improving economic data and the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations supported gains, even as investors were attuned to the outlook for monetary policy. Longer-term U.S. Treasury yields fell as the market looked ahead to the Fed meeting and the latest government debt auctions.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 9/32 in price to yield 1.6055%, from 1.635% late on Friday. Rising inflation expectations could prompt the Federal Open Market Committee to signal it will start raising rates sooner than expected.

"Following the fiscal stimulus packages it is inevitable that Fed GDP forecasts will be revised up, and some FOMC members might think rates will have to move higher sooner than they anticipated last December," economists at ANZ said. In currencies trading, the dollar gained as traders cut their bearish bets on the greenback to four-month lows amid the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The dollar index rose 0.191%, with the euro down 0.28% to $1.1922. Oil prices slipped, pulling back from earlier gains fostered on strong Chinese economic news, on concerns about potential U.S. tax increases to pay for infrastructure spending.

U.S. crude recently fell 0.46% to $65.31 per barrel and Brent was at $68.86, down 0.52% on the day. (Additional reporting by Medha Singh and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru, Danilo Masoni in Milan; editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...

Norway's capital introduces tightest restrictions of pandemic

Norways capital will close all middle and high schools and limit visitors in private homes to two people until early April to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the Governing Mayor of Oslo said on Monday. The government said last week tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021