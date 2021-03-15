Left Menu

Ahmedabad: No spectators at remaining three T20 matches

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:07 IST
In view of the surge in coronavirus cases, the remaining three T20 cricket matches between India and England will be played without any spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

The announcement was made by the Gujarat Cricket Association, which owns the ground in the Motera area of the city.

The matches scheduled for March 16, 18 and 20 will be played without any spectators in the stands, and those who have already bought the tickets will get a refund, it said.

''Due to the rise in coronavirus cases, we at GCA, in consultation with the BCCI, have decided not to allow spectators for the remaining three T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad,'' said Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President, GCA in a statement.

Those who have received complimentary tickets are requested not to visit the stadium, he added.

The newly built stadium can host nearly 1.32 lakh spectators. But in view of the pandemic, only 50 per cent seats were available at the previous two matches.

