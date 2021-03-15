Left Menu

Mining, energy stocks drag FTSE 100; travel stocks surge

London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as weakness in commodities-linked stocks offset initial gains, while travel and leisure stocks jumped to near pre-pandemic levels on optimism over an economic recovery this year. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index reversed course and ended 0.2% lower as mining majors Rio Tinto, BHP Group fell tracking lower iron ore prices in the face of steel production curbs in China.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:14 IST
Mining, energy stocks drag FTSE 100; travel stocks surge
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday as weakness in commodities-linked stocks offset initial gains, while travel and leisure stocks jumped to near pre-pandemic levels on optimism over an economic recovery this year.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index reversed course and ended 0.2% lower as mining majors Rio Tinto, BHP Group fell tracking lower iron ore prices in the face of steel production curbs in China. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell, fell tracking weaker oil prices.

"China is looking to clamp down on emissions and it looks a little bit more serious this time, and these new regulations are going hit the bottom-line of steel makers like Rio Tinto," said Michael Baker, analyst at ETX Capital. "Market is still optimistic, since January things are pushing to the upside very gradually. It is heading in the right direction but it's just been a little bit choppy trading conditions at the moment."

Travel and leisure stocks, jumped 2.2% to near 13-month highs, with Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest online betting group topping the FTSE 100 after saying it was considering listing a small shareholding of its U.S. FanDuel business. The domestically-focused FTSE 250 index ended flat.

The FTSE 100 has rebounded more than 37% from a coronavirus-driven crash last year, but has struggled to reach pre-pandemic highs as new lockdown measures weighed. Still, with Britain slowly relaxing curbs, and with vaccinations expected to pick up pace, investors have turned optimistic over the economy.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that a recent rise in interest rates in financial markets was consistent with an improvement in the economic outlook, while a survey showed British businesses are more likely to expect a rebound in activity this year than their counterparts abroad. SThree rose 4.0%, after saying its first-quarter performance had returned to pre-pandemic levels and exceeded its expectations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...

Norway's capital introduces tightest restrictions of pandemic

Norways capital will close all middle and high schools and limit visitors in private homes to two people until early April to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the Governing Mayor of Oslo said on Monday. The government said last week tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021