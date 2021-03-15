Left Menu

FASTag toll collection system on Yamuna Expressway soon

A key agreement for the installation of the FASTag along the Yamuna Expressway was signed on Monday, officials said, adding the electronic toll collection system is expected shortly on the privately-managed highway. The IDBI shall be the acquiring bank and shall manage toll collection and related processes for the toll plazas of the projects for a period of seven years, a YEIDA official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:49 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:49 IST
FASTag toll collection system on Yamuna Expressway soon

A key agreement for the installation of the FASTag along the Yamuna Expressway was signed on Monday, officials said, adding the electronic toll collection system is expected shortly on the privately-managed highway. The 165-km-long expressway that connects Noida and Agra is managed by Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL) and has three toll plazas – Jewar, Mathura and Agra – on the route, the officials said. There will be four FASTag lanes, two on either side of these three toll plazas, they said. A tripartite agreement was signed on Monday between the JIL, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and the IDBI bank, according to the officials. “The IDBI shall be the acquiring bank and shall manage toll collection and related processes for the toll plazas of the projects for a period of seven years,” a YEIDA official said. “The JIL shall obtain all necessary permissions from the National Highway Authority of India, the YEIDA and other agencies concerned as required for appointing an acquirer bank of FASTag transactions at the toll plazas,” the official said. Insolvency Resolution Profession (IRP) for JIL Anuj Jain told PTI, “The agreement was signed today and the FASTag is expected to begin shortly on the Yamuna Expressway. It could start in April.” Jain also said that work is underway for the installation of crash barriers along the Yamuna Expressway, which has witnessed thousands of road crashes and hundreds of fatalities over the years. “The process for the installation of crash barriers is a long one and might take some time since it is a 165-km-long stretch. But yes, the work is underway for it,” Jain added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021