Left Menu

England removes Portugal from travel red-list, lifts flight ban

Portugal has been removed from England's travel red-list, Britain's department for transport said on Monday, adding that a ban on flights had also been lifted as it was confident the risk of importing coronavirus variants had reduced.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-03-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 23:53 IST
England removes Portugal from travel red-list, lifts flight ban

Portugal has been removed from England's travel red-list, Britain's department for transport said on Monday, adding that a ban on flights had also been lifted as it was confident the risk of importing coronavirus variants had reduced. Travellers from the country will not have to quarantine in a government-approved facility but will still have to self-isolate at home for ten days, as is the case with travellers from other countries, and have to take a test on day 2 and day 8 to end self-isolation early.

"Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores) and Mauritius will be removed from England’s red list. The flight and maritime ban from Portugal (including Madeira and the Azores) will also be removed, following evidence that shows the risk of importing a variant of concern from these destinations has reduced," the transport ministry said. "Portugal has put steps in place to mitigate the risk from its links with countries where variants have become a concern, and now has genomic surveillance in place. "

Ethiopia, Oman, Somalia and Qatar were added to England's travel red list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021