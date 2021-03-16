Left Menu

AAI will continue receiving revenue share post its stake sale in Delhi, Mumbai airports: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Monday said the Airports Authority of India AAI will continue to receive revenue share after the government sells its stake in the airports in Delhi and Mumbai.Those who are raising concerns should also know that the Delhis airport and the Mumbai airport are on a 60 yr lease.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:04 IST
AAI will continue receiving revenue share post its stake sale in Delhi, Mumbai airports: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Monday said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will continue to receive revenue share after the government sells its stake in the airports in Delhi and Mumbai.

''Those who are raising concerns should also know that the Delhi's airport and the Mumbai airport are on a 60 yr lease. These & the 6 other airports will be back with AAI after the lease period. So, nothing as they claim, is being 'Sold Out!'' he said on Twitter. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over reports that it plans to sell its residual stake in the already privatised Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports, alleging that such privatisation hurts the public and benefits only a handful of cronies.

The government plans to sell its residual stake in already privatised Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports as part of the ambitious Rs 2.5 lakh crore asset monetisation pipeline identified to raise additional resources, according to sources. On Rahul's tweet, Puri said: “Political leaders, specially those who aspire for governance, should acquaint themselves with facts. People of New India who earlier wanted a railway station in their town now don't just want an airport, but want an international airport.” Mumbai airport shares 39 per cent and Delhi shares 46 per cent of their gross revenue with the govt, Puri noted.

''These two airports have generated ₹29,000 cr till 31 Dec 2020. Even after the stake sale, @AAI_Official will continue to receive this share which will be used to develop aviation infrastructure,'' Puri said. Privatisation is a means of raising resources to fulfill the aspirations of citizens without imposing new taxes, he stated.

The four airports about which concern is being raised were privatised or constructed during Congress regime, he added. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the target of developing 100 more airports in Tier II & III cities, he mentioned.

“In last 7 years, routes connecting 56 underserved & unserved airports including 5 heliports & 2 water aerodromes have been made operational,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

3 die when car hits 9 people in San Diego; driver in custody

A driver plowed through a crowd on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, killing three people and injuring six others, including two who are hospitalized in critical condition, police said. The driver whom authorities identif...

Jordan reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases

Jordan reported 9,417 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, its highest one-day tally since the pandemic began about a year ago, official health data showed on Monday. The new cases were up from 8,053 reported on Sunday. The coun...

U.S. says reached out to North Korea 'to reduce the risk of escalation'

The United States has sought to make contact with North Korea through multiple channels to reduce the risk of escalation, but has not received a response, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday. To reduce the risk of escalation,...

US STOCKS-Dow hits record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021