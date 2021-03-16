Left Menu

U.S. airlines see recovery 'with legs,' shares climb to pre-pandemic levels

As a result, people are booking vacations and visits to friends and relatives, helping to slow the pace of expected revenue declines in the first quarter, though business and international travel remain depressed. Airline shares started dropping dramatically on Feb 21, 2020, as the pandemic spread, reaching a low on May 14 and gradually increasing since then to the current high.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 00:50 IST
U.S. airlines see recovery 'with legs,' shares climb to pre-pandemic levels
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

U.S. airline executives on Monday pointed to concrete signs of a domestic leisure travel recovery as a slowing pandemic drives spring and summer bookings, pushing shares to their highest level since the coronavirus crisis hit the sector a year ago. "We certainly are seeing the beginning of what feels like a very large uptick," said American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker, one of several CEOs speaking at a J.P. Morgan conference.

Ted Christie, CEO of budget carrier Spirit Airlines , said the recovery appeared to "have legs." Executives cited data showing that U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations are accelerating and have outstripped the number of positive cases, which are on the decline.

As of Sunday, 21% of the U.S. population had received at least one dose of a vaccine. As a result, people are booking vacations and visits to friends and relatives, helping to slow the pace of expected revenue declines in the first quarter, though business and international travel remain depressed.

Airline shares started dropping dramatically on Feb 21, 2020, as the pandemic spread, reaching a low on May 14 and gradually increasing since then to the current high. United Airlines expects to halt its cash burn in March, CEO Scott Kirby said, the first major carrier to say it could hit the industry's milestone. In January, United said an average daily core cash burn of $19 million in the fourth quarter would likely continue in the beginning of 2021.

The positive trend in core cash burn is expected to continue after March, assuming the current bookings trajectory remains in place, Kirby said. Core cash burn excludes debt and severance payments. Shares of United surged 9% and the Dow Jones U.S. Airlines Index climbed more than 4%.

Delta Air Lines is "cautiously optimistic" that it can halt its cash burn this spring, CEO Ed Bastian said. Delta said it will use cash for aircraft purchases in the second quarter and expects its first-quarter revenue decline to be at the low end of its forecast for a 60% to 65% decline from the same quarter in 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.

Southwest Airlines estimated lower cash burn in the first quarter and a lower decline in operating revenue for March than previously forecast. JetBlue Airways also forecast a slowing pace in its first-quarter revenue drop, projecting a decline of between 61% and 64%, compared with the same period in 2019. It had previously forecast a fall in revenue of 65% to 70%.

American, the most leveraged U.S. airline, said it is not looking to raise any more financing after a $10 billion debt deal last week and expects to have more than $17 billion of liquidity at the end of March. More than 1.3 million passengers were screened in U.S. airports on Friday and Sunday, according to Transportation Security Administration data, the highest number since the pandemic crushed air travel in 2020.

"I do think we're near the end of the virtual world," said United's Kirby.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

Italy's OVS to stop business with Myanmar suppliers discriminating against workers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Judge in George Floyd police trial to weigh if $27 million settlement taints jury

The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd in a deadly arrest, said on Monday he was concerned publicity about the citys 27 million settlement with Floyds family could ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends at record high as Wall Street rises

Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the SP 500 closing at a record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus.In a concrete sign that the wo...

Rockets hit Iraqi military base hosting U.S. contractors, security officials say

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad on Monday, without causing casualties, Iraqi security officials said.The Iraqi military said two additional rockets fell outside the Balad air base and caused d...

U.S. to use Dallas convention center for migrant children as custody numbers soar

The U.S. government is set to use the Dallas convention center - normally a venue for concerts and sports events - to house up to 3,000 migrant teen boys as it scrambles to address increasing overcrowding at facilities on the U.S.-Mexico bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021