Left Menu

Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song

Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring. Bitcoin hit new highs of near $62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 05:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 05:49 IST
Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song

Tesla Inc added "Technoking of Tesla" to billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's list of official titles on Monday, in a regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn "Master of Coin."

The electric-car maker did not explain the reasons for the cryptic new titles. Musk also shared a new electronic music track about a non-fungible token, or NFT - a new type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain.

"I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT," the tweet said, showing a video of what appeared to be a golden trophy decorated with coins and dog figurines accompanied by a pulsing techno music. The popularity of NFTs has exploded during the pandemic, as enthusiasts and investors scramble to spend enormous sums of money on items that only exist online.

Last month, musician and artist Grimes, who is dating Musk, sold some animations she made on a website called Nifty Gateway for more than $6 million. It was not immediately clear if Musk actually intended to sell the video or the song.

Musk's recent promotion of dogecoin on Twitter has also lifted the price of that cryptocurrency. Last month, Tesla revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars, sending the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency soaring.

Bitcoin hit new highs of near $62,000 over the weekend but retreated around 5% early in the European day on Monday. In another statement, Tesla said President of Automotive Jerome Guillen had moved to the role of President for Tesla Heavy Trucking, to lead Tesla's entry into "the critical heavy trucks market for the first time."(https://bit.ly/3rSYMIE)

Tesla said in January that it will begin deliveries of its long-delayed Tesla Semi trucks in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Oppo Band Style vs Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Which fitness band is better?

FACTBOX-The violence and insecurity affecting Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories

Volkswagen plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand infrastructure for charging electric vehicles globally, accelerating efforts to overtake Tesla and speed up mass adoption of battery-powered cars.The worlds No....

Basketball-Australian Creek charged with assault, stood down by club

Australia basketballer Mitch Creek has been charged with assault offences and stood down by his team South East Melbourne Phoenix, the National Basketball League NBL said.The 28-year-old Creek, who was picked in a preliminary squad for the ...

Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song

Tesla Inc added Technoking of Tesla to billionaire Chief Executive Officer Elon Musks list of official titles on Monday, in a regulatory filing that also named finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn Master of Coin.The electric-car maker did not exp...

Biden's secretary of state makes overseas debut with visit to Japan, Korea

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to meet counterparts in Tokyo on Tuesday, highlighting a focus by the new Washington administration on alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of assertive Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021