Left Menu

Yellen to meet religious leaders, NGO group pushing for debt relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet on Tuesday with Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit group that advocates for debt relief for developing countries, and senior religious leaders from large U.S. Christian and Jewish faith groups. The online meeting will focus on ways to increase resources to help poor and middle income countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic, permanent debt restructuring and climate change, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network.

Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2021 07:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 07:48 IST
Yellen to meet religious leaders, NGO group pushing for debt relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet on Tuesday with Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit group that advocates for debt relief for developing countries, and senior religious leaders from large U.S. Christian and Jewish faith groups.

The online meeting will focus on ways to increase resources to help poor and middle income countries contain the COVID-19 pandemic, permanent debt restructuring and climate change, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network. LeCompte said it was common for religious leaders to meet once with a U.S. president during a term, but a meeting with a Treasury secretary was unusual.

"What's unique is that the major religious institutions are coming together to solve the current pandemic crisis and prevent future crises," he said. The World Bank estimates the pandemic will push as many as 150 million people into extreme poverty. He said the meeting reflected Yellen's focus on the global nature of the pandemic, and her willingness to engage with a range of U.S. leaders to hammer out solutions.

Faith groups have been outspoken in urging the Biden administration to back a big boost in the International Monetary Fund's emergency reserve funds or Special Drawing Rights to help poor countries devastated by the pandemic. Yellen has given her qualified support for an new allocation of SDRs, reversing the opposition of the Trump administration. U.S. support is critical for any boost in reserves since the United States is the IMF's largest shareholder.

She spoke on Monday with British finance minister Rishi Sunak, and both agreed a new SDR allocation could form an important part of a package of support for low-income countries. Italy and other members of the Group of 20 major economies have called for a $500 billion issuance of new SDRs, a move akin to a central bank printing money. The IMF is currently working on a proposal to submit to its member countries this spring.

The meeting will include senior officials from the Union for Reform Judaism, the largest Jewish movement in North America, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America, the United Church of Christ, the Presbyterian Church (USA), and the United Methodist Church.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sailing-Race nine of America's Cup postponed

The start of race nine of the Americas Cup was postponed to 245 p.m. local time 0330 GMT on Tuesday due to unfavourable winds off the coast of Auckland, race officials said.Officials were shifting the course for optimal wind in Hauraki Gulf...

Boris Johnson to visit India in April-end to ‘unlock’ Indo-Pacific opportunities

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India at the end of April on his first major international tour following the UKs exit from the European Union, Downing Street has announced, as Britain seeks to unlock the opportunities in the strate...

Nepal President calls for all-party meet as political rift deepens

Amid continued political rift in the Himalayan nation, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the prevailing situation. An official from the office of the President confirmed tha...

Biden's top diplomat calls for deeper Japan ties, as China, N.Korea cast shadow

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday called for deeper economic ties with Japan, as he and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin seek to use their first trip abroad to solidify Asian alliances as a bulwark against Chinas assertiveness...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021