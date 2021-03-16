China shares edge higher as consumer stocks recover; Hong Kong gains

Left Menu

China's blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp drop in the previous session, as consumer staples and financial stocks rose, but lingering concerns over policy tightening capped gains. So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 1.3%​ and the CSI300 has fallen 3.1%, while China's H-share index in Hong Kong is up 5.4%.

China's blue-chip shares edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from a sharp drop in the previous session, as consumer staples and financial stocks rose, but lingering concerns over policy tightening capped gains. At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.3% after dropping more than 2% on Monday. It is down nearly 15% from a Feb. 18 high. The Shanghai Composite index was up 0.24% at 3,428.08 points. ** Gains were led by the consumer staples sector, which added 1.47% after slumping 3.8% in the previous session. The financial sector, rose 0.56%, real estate firms gained 1.77% and the healthcare sub-index was up 0.52%. But with expectations of rising inflation and the gradual removal of pandemic-era stimulus, investors see little room for a significant market upside. "We are in this vortex... a vacuum of any catalyst that actually means anything directional or sentiment-wise to the market," said Andy Maynard, head of equities at China Renaissance in Hong Kong. "Without a catalyst... we're not going anywhere. In fact, we're just going to probably drift lower." Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.54% to 11,316.23, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.62% at 29,012.96.

The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.49%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.59% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.38%​. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.68% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.54%. The yuan was quoted at 6.4973 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.5006. So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is down 1.3%​ and the CSI300 has fallen 3.1%, while China's H-share index in Hong Kong is up 5.4%. Shanghai stocks have declined 2.31% this month.

