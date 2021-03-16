Aarti Drugs' board to consider shares buyback later this week

Aarti Drugs on Tuesday said its board will meet later this week to consider a share buyback proposal.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 19, 2021, to consider the proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company, Aarti Drugs said in a regulatory filing.

The company, which manufactures bulk drugs and chemicals, did not elaborate on the size of the shares buyback.

Shares of Aarti Drugs were trading 3.15 per cent higher at Rs 688.60 apiece on BSE.

