Govt privatising profit & nationalising loss, says Rahul; supports bank strike
Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to cronies will compromise the countrys financial security.He also accused the government of privatising profit and nationalising loss.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 11:10 IST
Taking a dig at the government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that selling public sector banks to ''cronies'' will compromise the country's financial security.
He also accused the government of ''privatising profit'' and ''nationalising loss''. ''Government of India (GOI) is privatising profit and nationalising loss. Selling PSBs to Modicronies gravely compromises India's financial security,'' Gandhi tweeted.
The Congress leader also expressed solidarity with the protesting bank employees, who are on a two-day strike against alleged privatisation of public sector banks. ''I stand in solidarity with the striking bank employees,'' he said on Twitter. The bank strike, led by nine unions of public sector banks (PSBs) in the country, continued for day-two on Tuesday. Customers will be inconvenienced to get services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances, remittance services. Government transactions related to treasury as well as business transactions will also be impacted. PTI SKC SRY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Government of India
- PTI SKC
- treasury
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
- Gandhi
- India
- Modicronies
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi extends birthday wishes to MK Stalin
TN should show the way to India in keeping out BJP, oust CM: Rahul Gandhi
CM Palaniswami doesn't represent State, he represents what Centre wants him to do: Rahul Gandhi
Congress appoints 7 new district chiefs in Uttar Pradesh
11th Edition of the GAPIO - Global Indian Physicians Congress held on 27th - 28th February 2021