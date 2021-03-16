Lifology celebrates International Women's Day to acknowledge the success of women in the education industry

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th every year with enthusiasm and great fervor in recognition of the efforts put in by women in society. Lifology, an Ed-tech startup and Guinness world record holder for career assessment hosted a week-long celebration along with a webinar on the topic "She Lead India Ed" to celebrate the contribution of women pioneers in the Ed-tech space.

The webinar shed light on the diversifying role of Women in our society. Articulating the views on the challenges women face in every sector. The panel also emphasized how women achievers all over the world create equal opportunities for everyone and how they stood as front-line warriors during the COVID-19 induced lockdown to teach the students virtually and continuing the learning process.

The webinar presided over by dignitaries representing different states of India including Dr Indira Ranjan, Secretary General National Council - CBSE Schools Kerala; Deepa Kumar, Director, The Maurya Girl School, Gurugram, Haryana; Revathi Srinivasan, Director, Education Singhania Schools, Maharashtra; Rajani R Patil, Principal, JSS Shri Manjunatheshwara Central School, Karnataka; Dr V Bindhu, Principal, Hosur Public School, Tamil Nadu; T Veena Murthy, Principal, Delhi School of Excellence, Telangana and Suchitra Shyjinth, Gen Secretary of National Council of CBSE schools. The webinar was a success as it witnessed more than 3000 participants engaging in this meaningful session which also recognized women as natural teachers and educational leaders who need to show the way to the whole of mankind in mentoring and nurturing future generations.

The discussion also emphasized the teacher's role in the education system and how they can never be replaced by digital technology as the human element of being a teacher and educating the student is essential. "This International Women's day we would like to express our sincere gratitude towards women leaders for educating students and our future generations. We believe teachers are the pillars of our society and without their whole-hearted contribution, our education sector would have suffered massively during the lockdown. We thank them for their relentless efforts to keep the knowledge flowing," said Praveen Prameswar, Co-founder & CEO Lifology addressing the students and the audience.

Organizations like Lifology are contributing greatly to the Indian educational scenario and also empowering girl children by rightly identifying their potential. The Ed-tech startup believes in the scientific assessment of the students and the importance of involving parents in all career-related decisions. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

