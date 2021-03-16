Left Menu

Lifology celebrates International Women's Day to acknowledge the success of women in the education industry

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th every year with enthusiasm and great fervor in recognition of the efforts put in by women in society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 11:38 IST
Lifology celebrates International Women's Day to acknowledge the success of women in the education industry
Women's day webinar by Lifology. Image Credit: ANI

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th every year with enthusiasm and great fervor in recognition of the efforts put in by women in society. Lifology, an Ed-tech startup and Guinness world record holder for career assessment hosted a week-long celebration along with a webinar on the topic "She Lead India Ed" to celebrate the contribution of women pioneers in the Ed-tech space.

The webinar shed light on the diversifying role of Women in our society. Articulating the views on the challenges women face in every sector. The panel also emphasized how women achievers all over the world create equal opportunities for everyone and how they stood as front-line warriors during the COVID-19 induced lockdown to teach the students virtually and continuing the learning process.

The webinar presided over by dignitaries representing different states of India including Dr Indira Ranjan, Secretary General National Council - CBSE Schools Kerala; Deepa Kumar, Director, The Maurya Girl School, Gurugram, Haryana; Revathi Srinivasan, Director, Education Singhania Schools, Maharashtra; Rajani R Patil, Principal, JSS Shri Manjunatheshwara Central School, Karnataka; Dr V Bindhu, Principal, Hosur Public School, Tamil Nadu; T Veena Murthy, Principal, Delhi School of Excellence, Telangana and Suchitra Shyjinth, Gen Secretary of National Council of CBSE schools. The webinar was a success as it witnessed more than 3000 participants engaging in this meaningful session which also recognized women as natural teachers and educational leaders who need to show the way to the whole of mankind in mentoring and nurturing future generations.

The discussion also emphasized the teacher's role in the education system and how they can never be replaced by digital technology as the human element of being a teacher and educating the student is essential. "This International Women's day we would like to express our sincere gratitude towards women leaders for educating students and our future generations. We believe teachers are the pillars of our society and without their whole-hearted contribution, our education sector would have suffered massively during the lockdown. We thank them for their relentless efforts to keep the knowledge flowing," said Praveen Prameswar, Co-founder & CEO Lifology addressing the students and the audience.

Organizations like Lifology are contributing greatly to the Indian educational scenario and also empowering girl children by rightly identifying their potential. The Ed-tech startup believes in the scientific assessment of the students and the importance of involving parents in all career-related decisions. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

DHL and Formula 1 announce extension of long-standing global partnership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire in plastic goods factory in Daman, no casualty

A major fire broke out in a factory engaged in manufacturing plastic goods in Daman Union Territory on Tuesday morning, fire officials said.There was no casualty, they said, adding that 30 to 40 workers were brought out safely from the prem...

Japan's Motegi agrees with Blinken to oppose China's bid to change status quo

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday he had agreed with his U.S. counterpart to strongly oppose Chinas attempt to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas and to closely cooperate with each other on the ...

YAP raises Rs 73.2 cr in series B funding led by Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India

Fintech infrastructure provider YAP on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 73.2 crore or USD 10 million in series B funding round, co-led by Flourish Ventures and Omidyar Network India.The companys existing investors BEENEXT, 8i Ventures, DMI Gr...

Dr Pravin Patil was awarded with Excellence in Panchagavya & Ayurvedic Research in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi India, March 16 ANISRV Media 5th edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentist, hospitals institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021