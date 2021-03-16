Dr Pravin Patil was awarded with Excellence in Panchagavya & Ayurvedic Research in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/SRV Media): 5th edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentist, hospitals & institutions, recognizing their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in the healthcare industry since many years. Dr Pravin Dattatray Patil was awarded in (Research and Innovation category) for his outstanding work in the field of natural way of living a healthy lifestyle and recover diseases with a combination of Panchagavya (Cowpathy), Ayurveda and use of Advance NLP therapy for physical as well as mental health.

A total of 80+ doctors, dentists & bureaucrats from various cities & states were felicitated & honoured in their respective fields. The event was organized by the Pune-based research organization "International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences" founded and headed by Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, CEO, IROLHS. The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list a few who were present are Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood actor & social worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood actor) along Surekha Dugge, Additional SP, Maharashtra Police.

Other top bureaucrats present were Dr Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India & Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. Dr Pravin Patil was recently awarded a PhD from Commonwealth University, Australia for Strategic Management in IT. He has over a decade of experience in Panchagavya, he is a mind trainer, NLP therapist, Marma and Acupressure practitioner. He is long associated with Panchagavya Vidyapeetham. He has also ventured with different indigenous breeds Goshalas which helped in his research to come up with multiple products with medicinal properties.

Dr Pravin said in his speech that indigenous cow-based gavya provided magical results on various diseases which are unrecoverable in modern pathies. So, his focus is to spread the holistic Vedic knowledge about health. His vision is to capture Vedic knowledge of Ayurveda, Panchagavya, Panchtattva, restoration of pulse, naval science. And translate into easily adaptable habits for today's modern lifestyle to promote the ancient Indian medicine system.

He said modern issues are more related to mental wellbeing so it is important to provide therapy on getting rid of stress, all negative memories, traumas, beliefs, anxiety, depression, phobia and importantly resolving relationship issues. And the combination of Indian Mind science with modern NLP therapy has the best solution on this so everybody can live a life full of joy, passion, health & wealth.

Dr Pravin said to achieve this award he has received strong support from his wife Suvarna Patil, Managing Director of Sattvatattva Food Products Pvt Ltd. Sattvatattva initially started in 2008 as a spice and healthy recipe in the UK. Then a decade was spent researching the indigenous cow-based products by venturing with Goshalas. In 2015 the workshops on healthy living and using food as a medicine were introduced.

In 2018 SattvaTattva Food Products Pvt Ltd was formed looking at eminence potential in the international Agro and Food market. Sattvatattva now deals with Ayurvedic, cow-based, healthy food and spices and provides a variety of machines for food startups as well as Ayurveda doctors which helps them to process food and medicine. With which they were able to help 50+ farmers and startups to set up and nurture their business. He said his passion has always been helping people transform their lives physically, mentally, emotionally, and financially.

As a social responsibility, the couple has stood strong during the pandemic and helped thousands of poor COVID-19 patients to provide Ayurvedic and Panchagavya medicine for free or with a minimal fee. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ SRV Media)

