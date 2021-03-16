Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 12:21 IST
YAP raises Rs 73.2 cr in series B funding led by Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India

Fintech infrastructure provider YAP on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 73.2 crore or USD 10 million in series B funding round, co-led by Flourish Ventures and Omidyar Network India.

The company's existing investors – BEENEXT, 8i Ventures, DMI Group - The Sparkle Fund and Better Capital also participated in the financing round, a release said.

“This investment allows us to strengthen our technology teams, build new capabilities as well as reach new markets across Asia,” YAP co-founder Madhusudanan R said in the release.

Flourish Ventures Investments Director Anuradha Ramachandran said, “We strongly believe that YAP has the potential to be a leading scalable application programming interface (API) infrastructure company in India and can set a blueprint for its peers.” In April last year, the company had raised USD 4.5 million in series A funding round from investors, including BEENEXT, 8i Ventures and DMI Group.

Founded in 2015, Chennai-headquartered YAP enables businesses and platforms to offer their own branded financial services through partnerships with financial institutions or fintech companies while ensuring regulatory compliance.

