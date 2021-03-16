Farmer killed, 2 injured as tractor falls into pond in UP

A 60-year-old farmer was killed and two people, including a child, were injured after their tractor fell into a pond here, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Dhanayan village Monday evening when the three were traveling to Goela village in the tractor carrying jaggery, they said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, police added.

