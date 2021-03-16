Royal Orchid opens 8 new hotels across India

Despite the lingering impact of COVID-19 on hospitality sector, Royal Orchid Hotels on Tuesday announced opening of eight new hotels across India. The new properties under brands Regenta Resort, Regenta Central, and Regenta Inn are in Bengaluru, Noida, Goa, Jaipur, Ajmer, Mashobra (Himachal Pradesh), and Udaipur.

The company said the initiative will help fortify its position as a leaders in corporate business segment. The hotels are located near central business districts and other transport hubs which are expected to feed a demand pipeline originating from industrial organizations and IT companies.

"We are on a path to set up 100-plus hotels across the length and breadth of the country. The addition of eight new properties in the last quarter alone is a testament to the efforts we have been putting and the speed at which we have been working," said Chander K Baljee, Chairman and Managing Director of Royal Orchid Hotels. "All these properties have been onboarded after careful consideration of respective hotels' market potential and also to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our guests. In the first and second quarters of FY 21-22, we are expecting to add another seven hotels," he added.

Regenta and Royal Orchid Hotels are one of India's fastest-growing hotel chains. It operates 64 five- and four-star hotels, enabling it to target discerning business and leisure travelers.

