Dr Swati Bajaj was awarded Young Dental Achiever of the Year award in 5th edition of Indian Health Professionals Awards in Mumbai

5th Edition of Indian Health Professional Awards took place at The Orchid Hotel, Vile Parle, Mumbai on 13th March 2021, witnessed awards bestowed upon top-notch doctors, dentists, hospitals & institutions, recognizing their extraordinary contribution during Corona Pandemic as Corona Warriors and in the healthcare industry since many years. Dr Swati Bajaj was awarded Young Dental Achiever of the Year for her outstanding work in the field of Prosthodontics & Implantology, as well as in general dentistry.

A total of 80+ doctors, dentists & bureaucrats from various cities & states were felicitated & honored in their respective fields. The event was organized by the Pune-based research organization "International Research Organization for Life & Health Sciences" founded and headed by Dr Swapnil Sunil Bumb, CEO, IROLHS. The event was graced by guests ranging from Bollywood celebrities to several VVIPs. To list a few who were present are Johnny Lever - Legendary Indian Bollywood comedian, Ali Khan (Bollywood actor & social worker), Anant Jog (Bollywood actor) along Surekha Dugge, Additional SP, Maharashtra Police.

Other top bureaucrats present were Dr Sagar Doifode, IAS Officer, District Collector, Doda Jammu, Dr Megha Bhargava, IRS - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai, Government of India, along with Miss Prabha Shah, IAS officer, Deputy Director, Industrial corridor, Ministry of Rural Development, Govt of India & Dr Ujjwalkumar Bhimrao Chavhan, IRS officer, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai. Dr Swati Bajaj is a passionate Prosthodontist, with a keen interest in Implantology, Maxillo-facial Prosthodontics, Aesthetic & Conservative Dentistry. She has completed MDS Prosthodontics from Prestigious College of Dental Sciences, Davangere in 2016. She is a Gold Medalist in MDS securing 1st Rank amongst 40 dental colleges in her Post Graduate Examination in the year 2016 in MDS Prosthodontics including Crown & Bridge by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka which is one of the largest universities of India.

She has also completed the Basic & Advanced Fellowship Programme in Implantology by the CODS Academy of Implantology and Research (CAIR) & the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (ICOI). Dr Swati Bajaj is a visiting Prosthodontics & Implant consultant at various dental clinics and hospitals in Delhi -NCR. She is a Founder and Owner of Taraash Dental - Carving Smiles, a multi-specialty dental clinic in Kamla Nagar, Delhi.

It was established in October 2019 and is equipped with the latest technology & professionals to provide patients with the most comfortable, painless and long-lasting treatments. Located at the heart of the North Campus of Delhi University in Kamla Nagar, Taraash dental caters to all the sections of the society.

Dr Swati Bajaj established Taraash Dental with the vision to cater to the dental health needs of people with unmatched quality & precision, and leave them with the most comfortable dental experience. She has a specially dedicated team of Doctors associated with the clinic to provide patients with the best of the quality in the treatment that we render and also trained her staff well to cater to patients' needs and be compassionate towards them.

During the interview, Dr Swati Bajaj said "Flagship offering at Taraash Dental is ZERO waiting time. We strongly believe in today's era where everyone is super busy, we refrain from the age-old practice of making our patients wait, we rather give appointments and try to stick with our schedule to respect the valuable time of our patients." Recently, she was also featured amongst the Top 10 Women Dentist 2020 in India by Women Entrepreneur India. Women Entrepreneur India works as a catalyst in acquainting the emerging or established women leaders of our time with the global dynamics of business.

She is also a part of various socially active groups, one amongst which is Shashakt, where on the occasion of Women's day she has been awarded Shashakt Philanthropy Awards to honor her contribution towards society in empowering and enlightening women. Dr Swati strongly believes in educating young girls as she believes "Todays' Girls with Dreams become Tomorrow's Women with Vision!" This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

